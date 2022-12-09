Four years went by quickly for Addison Webber, who is part of a long Bearcat legacy.
Webber, of Cameron, was one of 1,496 students who were eligible to participate in three ceremonies that took place on Friday at Bearcat Arena, based on their completion of a baccalaureate, postgraduate or specialist program in the summer or fall 2022 terms. Webber's parents and generations before have all attended Northwest Missouri State University, and it is a moment of celebration and reflection to join this line of alumni in her family, she said.
"The relationships I've built and the experiences I've had, I mean, it's kind of sad to see it go, but it's also opening up a new opportunity to go out into the world," Webber said. "Being a part of the ag industry is something I've always wanted to do, and it's just really a great accomplishment to have."
There has never been any doubt she would come to the campus in Maryville for study, Webber added. It has been a natural home not too far away from home, and her own future children may well one day follow suit. It is just part of the OABAAB tradition: Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat.
Although he was born in Maryville, Elijah Green wanted to find the best academic and athletic fit before committing to a university. Northwest just turned out to be the best place for the star defensive tackle and now graduate with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Green also completed a general business minor and has been president of the NWMSU chapter of the Black Men of Excellence Network.
Green said he is grateful for what he learned at Northwest and how his experiences and lessons in leadership have opened the door to a bright future.
"I hope to be a guy that can build relationships with people," he said. "I hope to get to know people and be a guy who is comfortable enough around people that they can come to him with hard things, someone who can be a light in the workplace for others. So that they can see him instantly and know, 'That's a good guy who can smile,' you know, 'He's going to bring good energy.' That's what I want to be for other people. And I ended up being that here at Northwest."
Jordyn Casey studied psychology while becoming a leader of the Zeta Lamba chapter of Phi Mu Fraternity. A native of Ankeny, Iowa, she sought out a smaller college to attend, she said, wanting to avoid large lecture halls full of hundreds of students, leaving no chance to stand out. Northwest and its Greek Life in particular gave her what she needed to succeed, even though she knew no one at all when she came to Maryville.
"And now I have a bunch of people that I love and who love me, and Northwest gave me that," Casey said.
