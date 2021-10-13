Missouri Western State University says its new graduate-level education program has met optimistic forecasts as to student participation, while the state as a whole confronts a persistent teacher shortage.
The Master of Arts in teaching (MAT), approved earlier this year, is designed to permit those who have a college degree and may be established already in a different career to retrain for the K-12 classroom. The need for such labor is evident. While “short staffed” may be a modern norm, data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show about 5% of total classroom jobs are either unfilled or are being done by someone who is not a fully certified teacher. That’s a total of a little less than 3,600 full time classroom positions against about 71,150 available statewide, per data collected last year.
Shortages in high skill fields such as foreign languages, special education and the sciences are significantly more pronounced.
“Staffing shortages in the teaching profession have consistently been a challenge for a number of years,” DESE said in an online explainer. “There is every reason to believe that COVID-19 only exacerbated this problem.”
The result is a sort of “all hands on deck” approach to assuaging this challenge. The state has designated $50 million to support teacher recruitment and retention grants, a figure backed by federal COVID-19 laws that authorize the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief program. According to Susan Bashinski, graduate program director at Missouri Western, the university has had 45 total significant “inquiries” about MAT enrollment. Six people are currently enrolled full time, which is considered healthy for a nascent program.
“I think the future looks very, very bright,” Bashinski said. “I think it’s just going to take some time to let the word spread across the state. I just think it’s going to grow, because the shortage of teachers in the schools isn’t going away.”
The MAT program does require personal investment. The university cites a total estimated cost-of-attendance for Missouri resident graduate students to be $27,835 per academic year. There are a number of scholarship and financial aid programs to help with that cost. Students are expected to enroll for six credit hours per semester to finish in two years, although a lesser academic load over a longer period of time is available.
In an initial course of study under Adrienne Johnson, professor and chair of education — who herself earned her teaching credentials via an MAT program — students complete 30 hours of classroom job shadow. By these means, Bashinski explained, a person who studied chemistry in a non-education track as an undergraduate can get complete exposure to how a high school chemistry class functions.
At the present time, students are job shadowing at the St. Joseph School District, Park Hill School District and for Kansas City Public Schools.
