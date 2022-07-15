Hundreds of families are expected to line up at 27th and Lafayette early Tuesday morning to receive the essentials for the first day of school at no cost.
Grace House, owned by Ruth Costello and operated with the support of several churches, nonprofits and volunteers, is aiming to get as many families through distribution officially starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Costello said she will endeavor to help those who show up before then, as early as 5 a.m. so that kids have the best possible selection and the total number of those helped is increased. Grace House is located at 2638 Lafayette St. Kids in all grades, as well as college students in need, are welcome.
"The need is great, especially for back to school," Costello said. "And that's why I strive, every year, to make sure we have a lot to give away."
Costello has been operating the Grace House for the last 12 years. While she has devoted much of her time to charity missions and volunteer work overseas, such as in Honduras, she has come to recognize that the needs of families in St. Joseph have worsened in recent years, and she strives now to respond.
"And you can't let a child down," she said. "I see so much, from the last two years, of this mess with COVID. The kids are hurting. They need something to boost their spirits and make them feel good about themselves, to make mom and dad feel proud that they're able to send them to the first day of school looking their best."
Those who attend on Tuesday will receive a new backpack, school supplies, a selection of clothing appropriate to their age, new underwear, socks, a toothbrush and toothpaste and will be able to choose from selections of new and barely used shoes. Proper identification is required so that beneficiaries of the program can be recorded. Parents and guardians are asked to accompany their children.
"When they get into that classroom, I want the teacher to not be able to tell the difference between who has and who doesn't," Costello said. "They're all our children, and we need to take care of them as a society. We absolutely must."
For more information, call 816-262-9401 or visit the Grace House page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.