The 80 members of the top athletic ensemble of local collegiate musicians turned out in flashy black-and-gold style on Sept. 18.
The Golden Griffon Marching Band has thus far raised more than $70,000 of an $80,000 goal in its donate.missouriwestern.edu uniform replacement fund. That’s enough for Missouri Western State University percussion director Joshua Knight to go forward and buy about 140 uniforms, each valued at about $700, from Stanbury Uniforms Inc. of Brookfield, Missouri. The fund is still open to donors as of Friday. The uniforms’ debut oversaw a 38-37 win in the NCAA Division II football game against the MIAA rival Hornets of Emporia State University. The next big home test is Saturday, Oct. 2, against the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.
“The wins that we’ve had have been awesome,” Knight said. “I’m sure that coach (Matt Williamson) would tell you that he would like to not just win by a point, right? But we like to think that the band had something to do with that and the enthusiasm we bring to the home side of this stadium.”
Excess uniforms are needed to be sure the correct sizes will be available at all times and to account for cycles of natural wear and tear. Western last replaced its uniforms in 2005, and this is considered an investment for at least a comparable length of time.
It is a good thing the company is based in the state, said Knight, who oversees all athletic band activities. However, Stanbury is also known among band leaders for its status among a handful of firms nationwide capable of producing custom-designed band uniforms in bulk. Last year, having worn out their 2005 uniforms, band members mostly worked with white jumpsuits. Those met all needs but also inspired a dream.
Band member Taylor Edwards spoke about how the new design is far more elegant, practical and durable. The affirmation one feels in mounting the shining Griffon feathers onto one’s shoulders, moving and playing as one on behalf of St. Joseph’s hometown university, brings home countless hours of practice and dedication.
“I finally feel like, I’m officially in a college marching band,” said Edwards, a junior at Missouri Western. “It feels really nice. And I honestly have a great sense of pride in being in the uniform. It’s a very wonderful representation of the university.”
Knight said the community’s support for this effort has been invaluable, and not just because Missouri Western is in a situation where every dollar really counts. By engaging the public Griffon faithful in their marching band, the entire music program gains more dearly needed exposure. That helps these students learn, and it sustains them in playing their hearts out before a cheering audience. Charitable efforts also come to the fore.
“Whether folks in the community realize it or not, members of the Golden Griffon Marching Band are contributing in a lot of ways,” Knight said. “It’s not just the music on a Saturday football game. They’re woven into the fabric of our region.”
