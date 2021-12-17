Ahead of Saturday morning's fall class of 2021 commencement ceremony, the students of the Missouri Western Global Center held their own event Friday to honor graduates and bid farewell to faraway places.
Graduates, in this case from the nations of Malaysia, Ghana and Nigeria, each received a decorative shoulder sash featuring the colors and emblem of their homeland. They will wear the sash with their academic regalia at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Missouri Western Fieldhouse. A number of students from the U.S. who have studied in multicultural programs received their own honors Friday, among them Paige Crockett, who studied Spanish.
"I've always been really good with languages just from seventh grade, and I just continue to learn, and this program is the best way to do that," said Crockett, who grew up in Lees Summit. "I'm studying Korean as well. There is a Korean student here, and we have bonded closely as through the program I feel like I came to understand her culture before I even met her."
The students who are graduating are not the only ones moving on. Fumi Matsumoto Cheever, MWSU director of global encouragement, shed tears as she announced that Friday's event would be her last in her role in St. Joseph, as she has taken a similar job with another university.
"I am expanding my international family in another community, but you will always be a part of that family," she said.
Such bonds have proven to be essential for the longer-term degree-seeking students, who differ from exchange students; exchanges usually remain only for a single semester before they return to their home universities overseas. Ifeanyi Achobandu of Nigeria, who has lived and studied in the local community full time since 2018, said when COVID-19 shut down most global travel, overseas students were left in a sort of "limbo."
If they chose to go home, they would have no sure path to getting back. The family that Matsumoto Cheever referred to thus proved to be essential.
"It was challenging in the beginning, but the university really tried to make things easier for us," Achobandu said. "It really helped in that sense, as did the international office, which helped ensure that we were well taken care of ...
"I will always be a Griffon. It was a really great experience for me."
