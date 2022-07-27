Corey Gilpin, left, and Brad Spinner, right, are to start the new school year with elevated roles at Lafayette High School. Gilpin is named assistant principal, in place of Bart Hardy, and Spinner shall replace Gilpin as activities director.
Following the naming of a new principal earlier this year at Lafayette High School, two other staffers there have been selected to step up in leadership.
Corey Gilpin is to serve as assistant principal, vacating the role of activities director, in place of now-Principal Bart Hardy. According to a St. Joseph School District news release, Gilpin holds a bachelor's degree in K-12 physical education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, and a master's degree in K-12 leadership, also from Northwest. He is also, the district said, in the process of earning a specialist qualification in superintendency. Gilpin has worked as an official in NCAA basketball and baseball and various capacities for the Missouri State High School Activities Association. He has held the role of AD since 2018.
Brad Spinner will step into the role of activities director, in place of Gilpin. According to the news release, Spinner holds a bachelor's degree in science from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and a master's degree in activities administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. Spinner, to date a math teacher, has taught and coached athletics in various roles, most recently as head coach of the girls basketball team. Spinner marks 22 years in education.
