Portraits WEB ONLY

Corey Gilpin, left, and Brad Spinner, right, are to start the new school year with elevated roles at Lafayette High School. Gilpin is named assistant principal, in place of Bart Hardy, and Spinner shall replace Gilpin as activities director. 

 Photo illustration by Marcus Clem

Following the naming of a new principal earlier this year at Lafayette High School, two other staffers there have been selected to step up in leadership. 

Corey Gilpin is to serve as assistant principal, vacating the role of activities director, in place of now-Principal Bart Hardy. According to a St. Joseph School District news release, Gilpin holds a bachelor's degree in K-12 physical education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, and a master's degree in K-12 leadership, also from Northwest. He is also, the district said, in the process of earning a specialist qualification in superintendency. Gilpin has worked as an official in NCAA basketball and baseball and various capacities for the Missouri State High School Activities Association. He has held the role of AD since 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.