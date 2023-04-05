The two winners of the St. Joseph Board of Education election each expressed relief on Wednesday that the campaign is over, with keen recognition that their work has just begun.
Rick Gehring placed first, while Whitney Lanning placed second in Tuesday's vote, securing the two open seats. In a field of nine candidates, none obtained more than 20% of the vote, on a 12.6% turnout. Gehring placed last in his 2021 attempt to run for the board, so his result Tuesday is a welcome comeback. He had served on the board for the year previous to the 2021 race as a vacancy appointee.
"I think a lot of times, when you have different people running, that makes a big difference," Gehring said. "We had some great candidates this time, and it was a very close race, and I was just happy to come out and get a seat."
Lanning earned her seat by a margin of just 29 votes over the third-placing Jennifer Kerns.
"It was an intense time, but whether it's one vote, or 29, or 1,000, you're in, you move on, and I'm ready to do the work," Lanning said.
Gehring and Lanning agreed in their first post-campaign interviews that the board's top priority should be focused on employee recruitment and retention. The district has committed to separating students who have chronic and/or severe behavior issues from the normal class environment, and placing them in the Webster Alternative School.
Webster today serves several purposes, mostly helping high schoolers in danger of failing to graduate, but it will be converted over the summer to a focus on the behavior problem. To make Webster suited for the task, the school year in August needs to begin with a full staff — one teacher and one paraprofessional present in each classroom at all times.
"This way, they can get some of that individual one-on-one attention to work with them, to try to get them back into their home schools," Gehring said. "And I think that will give the teachers and students who are in the home schools a chance to learn, without so many disruptions."
Lanning said she will work hard for the kids and the staff.
"If we're going to be able to do anything that makes an improvement for test scores and for classroom environments, it's going to be hiring, making sure that we're fully staffed," she said. "I know that the job market in this day and age has issues, but I'm sure that there's some things that we can do to be more efficient in that area."
Although she and Gehring will not formally join the board until April 17, she intends to continue serving on committees, and will attend an 11:30 a.m. Thursday board work session. Gehring echoed the sentiment, while also noting he had the best quality of sleep on Tuesday night that he's had in a while. He is feeling confident about the future.
"We just have to realize that if we're going to continue to make this community stronger, to make our schools stronger, we must know we will always have different opinions," he said. "But we always have to try to come together the best we can, to move forward. If I was your first choice, your last choice, or somewhere in the middle, I want to do the best I can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.