Rick Gehring Whitney Lanning

Rick Gehring, left, and Whitney Lanning, right, participate in separate interviews on Wednesday at News-Press NOW. The two will be sworn in as members of the Board of Education on April 17. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The two winners of the St. Joseph Board of Education election each expressed relief on Wednesday that the campaign is over, with keen recognition that their work has just begun. 

Rick Gehring placed first, while Whitney Lanning placed second in Tuesday's vote, securing the two open seats. In a field of nine candidates, none obtained more than 20% of the vote, on a 12.6% turnout. Gehring placed last in his 2021 attempt to run for the board, so his result Tuesday is a welcome comeback. He had served on the board for the year previous to the 2021 race as a vacancy appointee. 

