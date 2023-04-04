Rick Gehring and Whitney Lanning have been elected from among nine candidates to three-year terms on the St. Joseph Board of Education.
With 100% of precincts reporting just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Gehring placed first in unofficial results with 2,088 or 19.64% of votes received, while Lanning placed second with 1,883 or 17.71% of votes received. There were two seats available. A swearing-in event is scheduled for April 17.
Lanning had a razor-thin 29-vote edge over third-place candidate Jennifer Kerns, who received 17.44% of the vote. Amanda Cook (12.11%) and Don Crabtree (11.34%) represented the competitive field. The remainder of the candidates did not clear 10%, with Bradley Huett earning 903 votes, Brian Shewell following at 642 votes and Harold "Bud" Barr obtaining 508. Placing last was Jonathon Bell, who had not been available to campaign while deployed with the U.S. Army. Eleven people originally filed for the election before two dropped out before the ballot deadline.
It was an unusually crowded race in the wake of both incumbents, Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel, choosing not to run for reelection. They will continue to serve until the swearing-in event occurs. The board also will choose a new president and vice president at that time. The board will not be idle between now and then, with a work session scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Noyes Administration Building, amid several committee meetings also set to occur in the coming days.
Voter turnout came in at 12.6%, showing consistent declines in participation compared with previous years. Turnout was 19.6% in 2022, and 26.75% in 2021. Even the 2020 election, which was beset by COVID-19 restrictions, drew 13.59%, exceeding this year's turnout by almost a full percentage point.
Three school seats currently held by David Foster, LaTonya Williams and Kenneth Reeder will be up for election in April 2024. Foster recently announced he would not seek to continue as board president and had not yet decided if he would seek another three-year term as a board member. At this early stage, neither Williams nor Reeder have commented on their 2024 intentions. Filings for the three contestable seats will be open in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.