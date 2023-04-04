Lanning Gehring

Rick Gehring and Whitney Lanning have been elected from among nine candidates to three-year terms on the St. Joseph Board of Education.

With 100% of precincts reporting just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Gehring placed first in unofficial results with 2,088 or 19.64% of votes received, while Lanning placed second with 1,883 or 17.71% of votes received. There were two seats available. A swearing-in event is scheduled for April 17. 

