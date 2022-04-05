Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller will be the newest members of the St. Joseph Board of Education.
Garcia and Miller are scheduled to be sworn in on April 18 at the reorganization meeting of the school board, at which point they will assume the seats currently held by Tami Pasley and Bryan Green. Pasley and Green did not run for reelection and will step down after six years each of service.
In securing her first-place result, Garcia received 4,594 votes while Miller won 4,156 votes. Third-place candidate Colby Oyerly received 2,501 votes, but there were only two seats available this year. The remaining candidates Brenda Steidel and James Kindred received 2,414 and 1,587 votes, respectively.
“St. Joe as a whole has decided to really give me their endorsement and their vote, and that really means the world,” Garcia said. “I am completely overjoyed. I think I am going to have a smile on my face for the next, for the rest of the year actually.”
Garcia won 11 out of the 16 precincts tabulated, while Miller won the five others. A four-point first-place margin for Garcia in No. 15 Our Lady of Guadalupe, in which nearly 2,800 voters turned out, may be indicative of the overall trend in most places. Garcia secured 977 votes there versus 844 for Miller. Miller did the best in Precinct No. 8 The Evolution, winning 179 votes against 155 for Garcia.
Miller was not available for an interview Tuesday.
In this election featuring fewer candidates and no decisive ballot issue — nine people (counting one organized write-in effort) competed for three seats in 2021, alongside the high-profile Proposition CARE yes/no question — turnout flagged somewhat. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed a 19.6% overall turnout and 9,940 total ballots cast out of 50,629 registered voters.
In the 2021 election, which saw Kenneth Reeder place first at 4,982 votes alongside fellow victors David Foster (4,876) and LaTonya Williams (4,200), a turnout rate of 26.75% was recorded reflecting 13,450 total ballots. Reeder, Foster and Williams are to remain on the school board until at least 2024. Garcia and Miller will take office for three-year terms running to April 2025.
The next expected school board race will feature the seats currently held by Rick Gilmore and Lori Witham, who each won their first three-year term in 2020. The election is expected to take place in April 2023.
Should Gilmore, Witham or any other school board member cease to be a member for any reason after April 18, the remaining six members will have the power to fill the seat until the next scheduled election. The last time this happened was in late 2020 as then-Board President Seth Wright elected to step down. Rick Gehring joined the board via the vacancy process until mid-April 2021.
