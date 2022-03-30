All known local advocacy group endorsements offered in next week’s election for the St. Joseph Board of Education have been in favor of Isaura Garcia.
Garcia, a first-time candidate for public office who is a professional translator and office administrator for the local St. Patrick Parish of the Roman Catholic Church, has been endorsed by three such groups, according to announcements that have been sent to the St. Joseph News-Press.
These organizations are EM-PAC, a political action committee unofficially linked with the St. Joseph NAACP; the St. Joseph National Education Association, one of the two recognized associations that represent employees of the St. Joseph School District; and the St. Joseph regional Missouri State Teachers Association, counterpart to the STJ-NEA.
The endorsements are named in light of several public forums, some in person and some online, that have typically featured Garcia alongside fellow candidates Kim Miller, Colby Oyerly and James Kindred. Candidate Brenda Steidel is also on the April 5 ballot, which will elect two people to a three-year school board term. The winners will be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, in place of the departing Tami Pasley and Bryan Green.
Among the organizations that have held candidate forums and have not yet endorsed anyone are Vote St. Joe and the St. Joseph PTA Council. The Rev. Joshua Blevins, senior pastor of Grace Calvary Chapel, who is the creator of Vote St. Joe, said Wednesday that a decision by his group on a potential endorsement remained pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.