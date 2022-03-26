No matter the outcome of the April 5 election for the St. Joseph Board of Education, the two victors will have little time after taking the oath of office before they must dive into a pivotal decision.
The four school board candidates who spoke on the matter of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl’s transition to another district in his home state of Minnesota each embraced this opportunity for change via a chosen successor in their own way. Isaura Garcia, Kim Miller, James Kindred and Colby Oyerly offered a preview of the standards they’ll use in determining who that will be.
Final campaign days bring big news
Kindred said he found the pending superintendent change to be a shocking development.
“It felt like that was crazy that he was leaving,” he said. “He was a good superintendent, and now we got a new one coming in. We just gotta work with what we get.”
Miller spoke of how, since it became clear earlier this month that Van Zyl will on July 1 take the top job at Lakeville Area Schools ISD 194, she hasn’t thought about the vacancy overmuch. Though it will be an important one, for Miller, the selection of the district’s chief executive is a decision that can fall to a school board at any time, and she is ready.
“It’s not uncommon for him to want to move to near family,” she said. “And it’s not surprising as he’s been here a few years to seek some place else. If he feels like what he’s accomplished here is all that he’d accomplish, then I feel like he was ready.”
Oyerly cheered this opportunity for a change in direction of the kind he said most of the district’s constituents are ready for.
“I was kind of excited, actually,” he said. “This will be a big decision, and I would like to be a part of that process. I was a little disappointed that he was leaving us ... but it’s something exciting and it will bring a new energy to the district.”
Garcia said she is not shocked by how this is happening now.
“For me, I think, right now, we have an opportunity to move forward in a positive direction, if we take the rights steps,” she said.
Sourcing the next leader
Although the St. Joseph Board of Education, citing personnel privacy concerns, has yet to issue any statement on Van Zyl’s departure, it is expected that the board as newly constituted post-April 5 will initiate a national search for his replacement.
Oyerly said it would be better if the person is from the local community, as much of the next leader’s capacity to succeed will depend on earning the trust of district stakeholders, who will be more likely to gravitate toward one of their own.
“You gotta look at every aspect, too,” he said. “Trust from someone who has dedicated themselves to the district in the past, I think that would definitely regain some trust. I would imagine, in a town our size, we have someone qualified enough.”
Miller acknowledged the importance of local connections but said board members have a duty to place talent and qualifications first in any leadership search.
“Certainly, there would be many qualified people to choose from here, locally,” she said. “But if it happens that none fulfill the requirements that we are looking for, then I would certainly go along with a national search.”
Garcia said hiring someone locally is always a goal, but a secondary one.
“If we hire someone who knows that our teachers are the backbone of our district, and could inspire our teachers, and also someone who is motivated to connect with our community ... then I don’t know if it would matter if they’re local or not.”
Kindred said finding the most qualified candidate comes before all other concerns.
“You can find someone locally, you can go for a national search, I mean, it goes both ways,” he said. “So where ... the schools will be the better, and the person we elect to come in as our superintendent will be the person for that job.”
Dollars and sense
Among tens of millions in annual investments by the school district, the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single person’s compensation — especially that of the chief executive — are a persistent hot-button issue. Van Zyl is expected to leave office earning a base salary of nearly $225,000 in his final year.
Oyerly said the salary scale comes with the territory of finding someone who is qualified to run the school district.
“With the right candidate, there’s going to have to be a certain compensation,” he said. “I honestly don’t think it would be fair to someone to offer something less than what the last one was making.”
Miller said pay must be competitive, and that’s a reality the board has to balance against the financial needs of the district.
“If we’re going to draw someone into that position, that pay has to be competitive, to get the right kind of person that we want to fill that position,” she said. “So that’s the rub, is how you marry those two things. ‘Competitive,’ versus offering so much that it alienates the people we’re trying to serve.”
Candidate Brenda Steidel was not available for an interview by press time.
