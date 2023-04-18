The ongoing issue of uneven student distribution at the elementary level has district leaders debating how to move forward.
The district's facilities committee met this afternoon to discuss the possibility of reducing elementary schools.
It might be less expensive but might not be what's best for students, said committee member Jeff Leake, a history teacher at Lafayette High School.
"There's going to be a happy medium or sweet spot on what the size of our schools may be," he said. "If having some large schools, elementary schools, saves us on some maintenance fees or some things like that, but it costs us in student achievement and, and student attendance, you know, is that savings worth the cost? And what I've seen so far, I'm not sure it is."
Whether all 13 buildings remain in use as elementary schools or not, the district has previously stated some measure needs to be taken to even out the distribution of students between buildings.
One option discussed Tuesday is redrawing the district boundaries altogether.
"It's probably in our best interests, just to address the boundary issue as a bigger picture, rather than continuing to move kids around as dominoes," St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
Even if the decision is made to scale back the number of buildings, some committee members expressed concern about what would happen to the schools that could become unneeded.
"Our biggest liability is we have a lot of old buildings and a lot of extra space," Leake said. "Well, let's see if we can use that as a positive, you know, use that as an advantage — all this extra space — as we move forward."
Architects hired by the district were supposed to make an appearance to aid the discussion but couldn't make it. They are expected to visit for the next meeting instead.
