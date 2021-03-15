In its vision for two high schools, the St. Joseph School District looks to partner with two collegiate institutions more closely.
With the campus currently occupied by Central High School in the west, and a potential site currently occupied by American Family Insurance Group in the east, that would leave the Hillyard Technical Center and Missouri Western State University in a sort of higher education pocket. The Hillyard building is a focus of investment for Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City.
“It’s our service area, and we are serving the area. We are offering the programs that we have heard from the community that they are interested in having,” said Dr. Kimberly Beatty, MCC chancellor. “We’ve made a substantive investment in the facility, and now we’ve got 400 students.
“We have a great relationship with St. Joseph School District,” she added. “They’ve given us that wing in the Hillyard Center and we’ve been able to build upon programs that previously existed and expand on those programs.”
High school students are able to enroll in special programs on industrial technology, health and human services and agriculture. Classwork is available in automotive repair, fire science and construction, among other subjects.
By providing an associate in arts program in St. Joseph, MCC offers the option to knock out general education requirements and take classes that will help students get an idea of what they want to study at a higher educational level.
“The courses that we offer on the general education side transfer to Missouri Western or any other college in the state,” Beatty said. “So we have established a (memorandum of understanding) with Missouri Western that’s a bridge program for students who might want to have a different environment and take a couple of their undergraduate courses and then finish them at Missouri Western ... or wherever they decide to go.”
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, recently named as the sixth president of Missouri Western, has welcomed the announcement of a possible high school locating on the American Family site near her school and said the university will work with the St. Joseph School District to “mutually enhance our individual educational goals.”
“The point is, higher education needs to work more closely and in tandem with business and industry and agencies,” she said. “Because 10 years ago, when I would be with prospective students and their families, I would ask them, ‘Why do you want to go school?’
“And almost invariably, the answer would be, ‘I want to see what I can learn.’ If I talk to prospective students today ... the answer is, ‘I want to see what I can earn. What can I earn?’ And that’s a shift in perspective, that’s a shift in understanding. And we need to embrace that,” she said.
