Young women are working on their leadership skills this week thanks to a camp hosted at Missouri Western State University.
Madam President Camp provides 22 girls ages 10 to 13 with the chance to expand their leadership abilities through activities and sessions. At the end of the camp, the girls come up with community projects related to issues they feel passionate about.
The main goal of the camp is to inspire these young women to be their best selves and teach them valuable lifelong skills.
Jozie Campbell, a camp attendee, said that the Madam President Camp is helping her build a variety of skills.
“It’s been really good so far,” Campbell said. “It’s helped me find out a bunch of new, good things … How to believe in yourself and how to make yourself a greater person in the future.”
The camp was put together in a mere five weeks. It took the collaboration of Missouri Western and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as contributions of many to recruit the campers and volunteers necessary.
Most of the camp’s activities are facilitated by volunteers who each speak on topics related to leadership. Several students at Missouri Western are also assisting as camp mentors.
This group is capped off by guest speakers including Maria Ramirez, founder of Latinos Connect and Te Lo Cuento News, and Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. These speakers share their own stories in leadership and offer advice to the campers.
Camp mentor Callie Punzo said the guest speakers are a key part of the experience, as they provide examples for young girls to look up to.
”I’m currently on the track for pre-med here at Missouri Western,” Punzo said. “I would have never picked this profession if I hadn’t met a female doctor when I was younger because she was the first one who opened my eyes to possibly becoming a doctor.”
This camp started in 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri, and is now expanding. The St. Joseph camp is the first to take place outside of the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Karen Woodbury, camp director, said this year’s camp was a starter that will hopefully propel the program to bigger things. Members of the team are proud of what they have accomplished so far and have plans for the future.
Woodbury is planning to have another Madam President Camp and hopes to eventually get 100 campers.
“The camp has been amazing,” Woodbury said. “The girls are amazing. The volunteers are amazing … I think we plan to enlarge it, get the word out. We’re hoping this is an ongoing thing.”
