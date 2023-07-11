Missouri Western offers lessons in leadership during camp
Young women are working on their leadership skills this week thanks to a camp hosted at Missouri Western State University.

Madam President Camp provides 22 girls ages 10 to 13 with the chance to expand their leadership abilities through activities and sessions. At the end of the camp, the girls come up with community projects related to issues they feel passionate about.

