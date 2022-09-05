School is back in session, which means so are fundraisers.
Fundraising plays an important role in expanding a school's budget and providing financial support needed for extracurriculars including sports, academic clubs and field trips.
Jessica Lawry, a member of the PTA at Prescott SDA Elementary, said financial benefits are major when it comes to fundraising but it's often overlooked how much responsibility it instills in the students.
“When students actually see the amount of planning that goes into fundraising, they start to realize how important it is to budget,” she said. “I have two young boys who think their parents are made of money but that’s because they don’t understand the work that is put into making it.”
Lawry said being part of the PTA has helped her kids understand why fundraising is done along with the importance of hard work and cooperation.
“When students get involved in fundraising, they see the results of their hard work and become fulfilled in what they’ve accomplished,” she said. “Now, my kids are just as active as I am at these events and I notice them trying to get their friends involved all the time.”
PTA members across the St. Joseph area are participating in a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at all the city's Taco John’s locations to raise money for their schools. Wendy Larson, the owner of Taco Johns on the South Belt Highway, said the restaurant wanted to host a fundraiser that involved less work on school members.
“Instead of making the schools go out and fundraise we wanted to automatically give the proceeds to them,” she said. “All they have to do is promote the event and get people to come buy tacos. The more people that come out, the larger the sales.”
Larson said each school will be equally impacted as all of the funds will be split between them, with 50% of total sales given to the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.