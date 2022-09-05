Taco John's and SJSD join for fundraiser

All St. Joseph Taco John's locations will be raising money on September 15th to go to all area schools. 

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

School is back in session, which means so are fundraisers.

Fundraising plays an important role in expanding a school's budget and providing financial support needed for extracurriculars including sports, academic clubs and field trips.

