Jay Johnson, associate provost at Northwest Missouri State University, speaks on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW office. He leads the Upward Bound program.

A Northwest Missouri State University program has been extended, allowing it to help more disadvantaged kids who could become first-generation college students. 

The NWMSU TRiO program, "TRiO" referencing three initiatives called Upward Bound, Student Support Services and Upward Bound Math & Science, is to receive more than $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education over five years. Upward Bound Camp, the component in question here, will support 82 students each summer — including students from all three St. Joseph public high schools. Students are selected based on family income and a determination that they are disadvantaged due to class, social and cultural barriers in the path to success in the classroom.

