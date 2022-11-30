A Northwest Missouri State University program has been extended, allowing it to help more disadvantaged kids who could become first-generation college students.
The NWMSU TRiO program, "TRiO" referencing three initiatives called Upward Bound, Student Support Services and Upward Bound Math & Science, is to receive more than $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education over five years. Upward Bound Camp, the component in question here, will support 82 students each summer — including students from all three St. Joseph public high schools. Students are selected based on family income and a determination that they are disadvantaged due to class, social and cultural barriers in the path to success in the classroom.
The program has existed since 1986, and it is in part meant to demonstrate to kids that some kind of post-secondary schooling is in their best interest, said Associate Provost Jay Johnson, Northwest TRiO interim director.
"The real design is not to recruit them to go to Northwest Missouri State," he said. "It's designed to recruit them to go to college. So, hopefully, these students are finding success in some avenue. It would be great if they could go to Northwest, because of course we want the enrollment, but that's not really the point."
Students travel to Maryville, study in Northwest's academic environment the same as any university student and stay in the residence halls during their time off from regular classes. Northwest is one of two local institutions that support TRiO, the other being North Central Missouri College. Various other public campuses, such as Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and Truman State University in Kirksville, receive proportionate federal funding.
"By these funds coming into these colleges, it allows for them to provide experiences to young people and help them decide how they can become the next doctor, or lawyer, or restaurant owner or business owner in their community," Johnson said. "It allows them to see that skills outside of their skillset level are possible to attain. In the state of Missouri, we need to provide more of our kids with opportunities that may not be normal for them after they are done with high school."
