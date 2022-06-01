The Friends of SJSD have returned for a new school levy proposal in which voters will be asked Aug. 2 to extend a sunset to the end of the decade and keep property taxes for St. Joseph School District use at $4.34 per $100.
Ben Byrd, chairman of the St. Joseph School District Foundation, will return to serve as treasurer of the Friends political action committee, which will raise privately generated funds to market what is being titled “Proposition READ: Reinvesting in Education, Academics and Dedication.” The effort has been announced by volunteers David Foster, president of the Board of Education, and Lute Atieh, a former board member who had a key role in the 2019 Proposition II campaign.
“I believe that accurate information about the levy will be the best way to market it,” Foster said. “Once the city knows what the money is used for, I believe it will be embraced. The levy renewal will pay for a portion of staff salaries, security enhancements, early childhood education and preventative maintenance. Staff salaries are the biggest portion. The levy already passed in 2019, now it’s time to reinvest.”
The fundraising occurs under the supervision of the Missouri Ethics Commission. The Friends of SJSD filed their last report on June 26, 2019, and indicated that for the whole campaign ahead of the election held in April of that year, $79,379.26 was expended. This is regarded as a key element of the campaign that persuaded 64.4% to vote in favor, of the 26.4% of registered voters who turned out.
“These will be privately sourced funds,” Foster said. “No school district resources will be used in this campaign.”
The measure injected some $6.5 million in new annual revenue. Property valuations have changed since then. If “Proposition READ” fails on Aug. 2, and no further effort is successful before the 2019-24 sunset kicks in two years from now, about $8 million in revenue would be lost annually. The district had a grand total FY 2022 budget of about $144.43 million.
Atieh said there is no defined goal on raising funds for this campaign, but he estimated that an amount in the tens of thousands of dollars will likely suffice based on past efforts. What exact fundraising approaches the Friends of SJSD will take are to be determined, but the plan at hand is viewed as the committee’s biggest asset.
“The levy is very straightforward,” he said. “The last time we ran it (in 2019), it paid for critical security upgrades to our schools, and for salaries. This time it’s salaries and early childhood learning. These are critical pieces to the stability of our community.”
