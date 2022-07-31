A Lafayette High School social studies teacher and member of the Missouri Western State University faculty has just returned from an event in Arlington, Virginia, where he was named to an international panel of expert historians. 

The 2022 World Congress of Teachers of the Korean War included Derek Frieling, who has contributed to the sponsoring Korean War Legacy Foundation since 2018. These efforts are focused on remembering the millions of soldiers and civilians who died in the conflict seven decades ago that actively raged for three years but never formally ended. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

