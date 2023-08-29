Kenneth Reeder

A new set of rules adopted on Monday governs St. Joseph Board of Education ethics, but some critics said it goes too far beyond this, and could infringe freedom of speech.

Policy BBF, narrowly passed 4-3, assigns to board members the duties of care, loyalty and public trust. Members are told to act in the interest of students, not themselves, and that can include setting aside personal views for the greater good. On Tuesday, Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder denounced this as coded language, which risks discouraging dissent at board meetings.

Marcus Clem

