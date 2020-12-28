The St. Joseph School District will continue to provide no-cost breakfast and lunch for every student, and arrange food twice per week for pickup on behalf of virtual students, through the end of June.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is backing the provision of the meals as a COVID-19 relief measure by waiving the costs that districts ordinarily have to carry to provide food to students in federally sponsored programs. The policy was organized by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who serves on the cabinet of President Donald Trump. The backing of free meals applies to every public school district in the country.
“I’ve seen students excited when they come to pick up meals, and that’s good for us to see,” said Brian Tarr, SJSD coordinator of nutrition services. “It makes it nice for our staff to be able to see and be appreciated when they pass out those meals, and parents come in and are thankful for it. It has helped out the community as well as the district.”
For every enrolled student, families have the option of picking up three breakfast and three lunch packages on Tuesday only, two of each package on Friday only, or two of each package on each respective day. While food was initially being dropped off at three designated points, each school is now making the packages available to those who register to receive it in advance via tinyurl.com/SJSDFOOD.
“Every meal that we serve is reimbursed to the school district by the federal funds,” Tarr said. “It’s a reimbursement of $3.25 per meal that we are getting through this program.”
The next days to pick up will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, and the subsequent Friday, Jan. 8. The food is provided free of cost regardless of a family’s financial situation or school. The district had more than 70% of students qualify for free or reduced meals in the 2019-2020 year. There has been an increase in the number of students eating food in the school buildings during the district-wide free program, and between 400 and 500 families have been picking up meals each Tuesday and Friday.
“Families struggling to make ends meet can be assured that their students will have access to healthy school meals, whether they are learning at home or in school,” said Reggie Ross, president of the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit entity based in Arlington, Virginia, in a news release.