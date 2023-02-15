Some lawmakers want to stop school districts that send their kids to class only four days per week.
As the Parents Bill of Rights moves its way through the Missouri Legislature, Sen. Doug Beck, a St. Louis Democrat, has backed an amendment that would require public schools in Missouri to schedule 174 calendar days per academic year. It would not be possible to do this and also send kids to class fewer than five days per week.
"It seems like an overstep of legislation," said Chris Fine, Lathrop R-II superintendent of schools. "To me, this is simply a local control situation."
Lathrop, in Clinton County, and Maysville R-I in DeKalb County would be affected by this change, along with more than 140 other Missouri districts. Indeed, Lathrop was the very first Missouri public educator to change to four days, in fall 2010. Superintendent Fine, then a middle school principal, helped launch the change.
"If a local school board wants to adopt (four days) as what they think to do, then you know that's up to them and their constituents, in my opinion," Fine said. "So I think the Legislature should stay out of that."
"Local control" is a political tradition of Missouri. Local control proponents argue that if a school district or other local entity wants to do something for its own people, leaders in Jefferson City should butt out, barring a good reason for stepping in.
Beck is among those who have said the need for intervention is clear. That's because the four-day calendar may make life harder for families; they have to cope with a three-day weekend for kids, every week. Beck's Republican colleague, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, echoed that concern in a statement.
"Kids need to be in school more, not less," said Luetkemeyer, who represents St. Joseph. "A four-day school week places huge burdens on working parents who have difficulty finding child care."
There may be reasons why Lathrop, for example, has been doing four-day scheduling for more than a decade, and nobody seemed to mind, until now. Although more than a third of Missouri districts have followed Lathrop's example, they are all located away from urban centers. Independence School District is changing that.
"It's been going on for more than a decade with so many school districts," Superintendent Dale Herl said. "And this is not unique to Missouri. There are school districts across the United States that use a four-day week."
Come August, if all goes to plan, Herl's students in Jackson County will become the first urban kids in Missouri to attend class four days per week. St. Joseph School District leaders have said that following Independence's example could be a worthy idea.
Given that Independence has spent the last two years planning for this, Herl said, the Legislature's talk of intervention came as a surprise. Countless hours have gone toward briefing the more than 17,000 families affected. Herl heard community feedback throughout 2022, but seldom does now, he said.
Herl said that can be attributed to keeping people informed, and he stands ready to brief other agencies interested in miming the Independence plan. He will not, however, urge them to do so, or comment on business that is not his.
"It has certainly piqued the interest of school districts that otherwise probably said they would never consider a four-day week," Herl said. "So I think that has changed some of the conversations throughout the state."
"Local control gives the authority to the school board, to the elected board of education, to make decisions that directly impact the local school district," Herl said. "And in this case, this would take away local control, and move that power to Jeff City."
