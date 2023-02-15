Dale Herl

Some lawmakers want to stop school districts that send their kids to class only four days per week. 

As the Parents Bill of Rights moves its way through the Missouri Legislature, Sen. Doug Beck, a St. Louis Democrat, has backed an amendment that would require public schools in Missouri to schedule 174 calendar days per academic year. It would not be possible to do this and also send kids to class fewer than five days per week.

