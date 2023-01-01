Certain obstacles lie in the path of transitioning to a four-day-a-week classroom schedule in local schools.
Retired teacher Lynette Barr is among those who can explain those potential roadblocks at this earliest stage, in which dropping Mondays from the school week remains just an idea.
While potential cost savings and extra time off would be welcome for some, it would fall to the district to help families figure out where their kids can be looked after while parents are at work. It would likely help the district recruit new teachers, but support staff who are paid by the hour might lose out.
Barr, who worked for the district for decades, mainly as an English-language arts teacher at Central High School, said she sees pros and cons in the four-day calendar. Whatever is done, community buy-in is essential, she said.
“I have such mixed emotions,” said Barr, who also taught at Missouri Western State University. “And I absolutely would want it to go to parents. I’d want to hear from a lot of parents. As a high school teacher, I think it would be fine. I really do. Middle school, and especially elementary? Nuh-uh. I just can’t imagine how that would work.”
The St. Joseph School District won’t make any changes to the current five-day structure next year, and the following year of 2024-25 would be the earliest opportunity for any move, district leaders said earlier this month. The concept is gaining more attention after the Independence, Missouri, public schools made this change effective next August. Their population size and demographics resemble those of the St. Joseph School District.
Up until recent weeks, the four-day school idea has been a mostly rural Missouri concept. Although more than 30% of all school districts in the state have now adopted the rule, the vast majority of total students in the Show Me State remain unaffected because those districts are small in population size.
LaTonya Williams took note of how Independence opened Pandora’s Box. Suddenly, every urban school leader has to give this concept a serious look.
“I think it’s an interesting idea,” said Williams, Board of Education vice president. “As a parent, I’ve got older kids. I think that it would be an amazing idea, OK? But as I’m looking at the people in the community, I don’t know if our community’s ready for that.”
Among the doubts in the four-day calendar she has, the matter of child care rises to the fore. At her own Bartlett Center, during winter break, when kids have two full weeks away from class, the spaces she oversees are often bursting at the seams. It is obvious, Williams said, that St. Joseph day-care facilities as a whole would be hard-pressed to meet a year-round permanent increase in demand.
“Of the 10,300 kids in our district, a majority would be in need of child care one extra day every week,” Williams said. “But there is no place in town which is able to hold an extra 1,000 kids, let alone 8,000 or 9,000 more, for that extra day. The space simply isn’t there, collectively.”
Peyton Santana, a Pickett Elementary School mother, said Latino families like hers have reasons to demand a five-day weekly education for their kids. Santana, who hails from Puerto Rico, spoke to the demands placed on working parents balanced against child-care costs.
“I don’t think that’s going to benefit no one,” she said. “Parents are feeling pressured to work five, six, sometimes seven days per week. If they have to have someone watching their kid for three of those days, it’s a real problem.”
In addition, districts that choose to drop a class day must lengthen schedules for each remaining day to remain compliant with state law. A total of at least 1,044 hours must be logged each year. It is easy to imagine, Santana said, that kids will be more tempted to want to stay home from school if they are asked to be inside the building longer each day they are there.
“It’s hard enough for them to concentrate with the hours they already have. Like, imagine a kid being in there for 10 hours,” Santana said. “It’s hard to see how that works.”
The district has one other factor to consider: It has lost students, from more than 11,400 a decade ago to just more than 10,300 today. And while that can be explained in part by population decreases in the region, some of it is owed to families choosing an alternative. The Herzog Foundation, a pro-private education group created as a legacy of the late Stanley M. Herzog, said it believes the four-day calendar will not benefit students. The main local foundation beneficiary is St. Joseph Christian School.
“The five-day school week is just one example of how Christian schools prioritize students and academic rigor,” said Darrell Jones, foundation president. “Schools that put students first will continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.