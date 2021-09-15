Four Central High School seniors are among 16,000 students nationwide named as 2022 National Merit Semifinalists.
Seniors Joshua Donaldson, Adam Honson, Frederick Rivas-Giorgi and Blakely Thompson can continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. The four are the only high school students in St. Joseph to attain the honor this year.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college studies. Students recognized as National Merit Semifinalists are also active in their schools and volunteer in their communities.
Activities of the Central semifinalists include:
Joshua Donaldson — Scholar Bowl, drama club, French club, chamber and concert choir, DECA and Missouri Boys State.
Adam Honson — National Honor Society, student government, Scholar Bowl, JV basketball and golf, marching band and varsity swim team.
Frederick Rivas-Giorgi — Quiz Bowl, speech and debate, varsity swim team, orchestra, theater and drama club.
Blakely Thompson — National Honor Society, student government, Missouri Scholars, speech and debate, varsity basketball and Missouri Boys State.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a competitive academic program, and the nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
