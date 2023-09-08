Foster says he won't seek reelection
The 2022-23 leader of the St. Joseph Board of Education said Friday he will not seek another term as a board member and will depart after serving out his current tenure. 

David Foster, first elected in 2021, cited his desire to introduce new perspective into district leadership as a reason to rest after one three-year term. The board will reorganize with up to three new members in April 2024. Current Board President LaTonya Williams and Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder are up for reelection, and have not yet said what their intentions for next year are. Filing for new candidates will not open until December. 

