Foster says he won't seek reelection

The 2022-23 leader of the St. Joseph Board of Education said Friday he will not seek another term as a board member and will depart after serving out his current tenure.
David Foster, first elected in 2021, cited his desire to introduce new perspective into district leadership as a reason to rest after one three-year term. The board will reorganize with up to three new members in April 2024. Current Board President LaTonya Williams and Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder are up for reelection, and have not yet said what their intentions for next year are. Filing for new candidates will not open until December.
"I'm extremely proud to serve with every member of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education," Foster said. "Our community is rich with passion for local issues, and there's no shortage of it on the board. I've been around this state, and I think this is the hardest working board in the state of Missouri."
Foster campaigned on helping students who are less fortunate and on trying to demonstrate that humble origins need not be an obstacle to future success. He has spoken often of growing up in a rough neighborhood and struggling in school. He ultimately went to Vatterott College to study computer aided drafting and design, and scraped out a business and real estate career.
"That is not a typical board member," he said. "Board members seem to be more thought of as being doctors, attorneys, former educators. And I was none of these things. I have two parents that were both teachers, so I know that background, and I've always fought for teachers. But I also wanted to fight for the underdog."
In working to establish a student mentorship program, and set up board meetings at alternative sites like Benton High School, Foster sought to "get the board out of the board room." He also aimed to have seven different board members who represent diverse backgrounds and interests, as compromise between diverse views produces better outcomes.
"These board members challenge each other, and that's the complexity of harmony," he said. "I wish the district much success and I pray we continue to support the teachers, students and administrators of the St. Joseph School District."
Any U.S. citizen who is at least 24 years old, a registered voter and current resident within the St. Joseph School District, and who has lived somewhere in Missouri since at least April 4, is eligible to run for school board.
Other requirements include being current to the best of one's knowledge with taxes, no felony criminal history and the filing of reports to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Current school district employees are allowed to run, but they must resign from paid roles before taking the oath of office. Any newcomers would serve until April 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.