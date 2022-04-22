The St. Joseph Board of Education has fresh management from the top down, as the most senior member recently marked two years in office, and new Board President David Foster became a member in 2021. It is a time of change.
Foster begins his tenure by pledging in a Friday interview that the board will strive to be more open, transparent and engaged with the community.
“I’m very enthusiastic about the team that we have to work with as well,” Foster said. “But our teachers and students rely on the camaraderie, the engagement and the communication of the entire city to succeed.”
Big decisions await right away. In next week’s 5:30 p.m. April 27 board meeting at the Troester Media Center, Foster predicted that a decision on the proposed renewal of the 2019 property tax levy is possible. Time is of the essence as the board has only until mid-May to arrange for voters to weigh in on this on the first Tuesday in August, which is considered by some to be the most advantageous date for passage.
“The important (thing) to know is this is an operating levy; we’re already using it,” Foster said. “So a vote on this is really about staying the course.”
In the weeks after the April 5 election, board member Lori Witham — elected in 2020 to a three-year term — announced she will resign as, per board policy, she can’t continue to serve upon completing plans to move out of the district. Foster will oversee the process of filling that vacancy, which did not become public knowledge until some days after the campaign.
Foster didn’t discuss specifics about the replacement process, saying board members will look to, among others, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl for guidance. Van Zyl himself is wrapping up his service ahead of a June 30 transition to Gabe Edgar, currently assistant superintendent of business and operations, before Van Zyl takes a new job in his home state of Minnesota.
However, he praised Witham for her two years of service and referenced how the timing of when Witham turned in her letter of resignation is the key factor. Regardless of who is appointed to fill the seat, that person will have to run for their own three-year term in April 2023 if they want to remain beyond that point.
“She has served the board well,” Foster said. “Moving forward, the board at the next board meeting will decide if we will accept her letter of resignation. And then, after that, we’ll move forward with the details of that process.”
Foster said he is most excited to craft policy that has the potential to address low district attendance and expand academic options to the students. This likely goes hand in hand. If school is more exciting and there are more things to do and learn, kids will be more likely to show up. Particular promise lies in a planned expansion of the Hillyard Technical Center.
“I’m more of a plain-spoken trade school guy, so I’m excited about the 15,000 square feet expansion of Hillyard,” Foster said. “But we also have to make sure we have enough resources for the students who need special education and advanced education. These are some of the conversations that we’ll be having in the future.”
