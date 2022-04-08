The winner of the St. Joseph School District Teacher of the Year Award will be announced April 14 at Missouri Western State University.
The finalists and other educators will be honored at the SJSD Foundation’s Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet.
Last year’s winner of the award was Colin Pettegrew, a math teacher at Robidoux Middle School. Pettegrew said that every teacher has the opportunity to fill out an application and share the special things going on in their classroom.
“Some of the things that they talk about in the application are why they become a teacher, some of the issues that are important to them as a teacher, community involvement,” he said. “But the best part of the application is they get to share some of the amazing things that are happening every day with their students.”
Pettegrew, who is now a part of the selection committee for the award, said that local candidates are nominated by other people all over their school district, such as students, parents, colleagues and building and district leaders.
“Most people are surprised when they get nominated, including myself when I won,” Pettegrew said. “But there are great teachers all over this district and we’re happy to celebrate them.”
More than 30 teacher candidates were nominated for this year’s award. From there, the selection committee meets to decide on the three finalists.
The three finalists selected this year are Denise Peters, a second grade teacher at Skaith Elementary; Kaleb Johnson, a fifth grade teacher at Hyde Elementary; and Kellie Shelley, an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher for all grades at Edison Elementary.
Pettegrew said he enjoys getting to read about the applicants and their classrooms as a member of the selection committee.
“I really enjoy reading about all the great things that are happening in our classrooms across the district,” he said. “That’s my favorite part of being on the committee.”
