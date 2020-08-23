COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. — Kate Proper is ruefully accustomed to this stuff by now.
The Central High School junior at first regarded the sudden end of classes in mid-March as an extended spring break, a chance to just spend a little more time away from school. But she recognizes now that more time away from school, or at least time away from face-to-face interactions with her teachers and peers, is not something she needs right now.
The year figures to dish it out anyway, with last week’s news that because of heavy rain and faults in the CHS climate regulation system, the building can’t open until perhaps late September.
“So that kinda sucked,” she said. “But, they have the online option. So, it’s there for us to have I guess, but it’s going to be a strange start to the school year.”
For Kate and her freshman sister Elle, who had been looking forward to the Monday, Aug. 31, start of her first semester at Central, there is anxiety about the long-term impact of what this latest period of absence from school will mean. Kate anticipates a setback in the college preparation process for the entire Class of 2022; if students are away from school, even while remote learning, will there be a dip in ACT scores? She has concluded the online system doesn’t offer the same value.
“Just because you haven’t been in school, learning from another professional,” she said.
Elle had anticipated the experience of going to the school her mother and father attended.
“And just because I learn a lot better in person,” she said. “Like, I cannot learn online. I focus a lot better when I’m writing on paper.”
Michelle Trussell’s daughter will begin her junior year this fall as well. She takes solace in how extracurricular programs are still scheduled to go forward; the problem at Central has focused on how more than 30 classrooms are out of commission during a demolition and cleaning process meant to guard against indoor air quality threats.
Aside from that, parents have just learned to roll with the punches. Trussell said that in her view, the Central students are generally old enough and have enough life experiences to adapt to adversity, where younger students might struggle.
“They’re not really fending for themselves, but to an extent, they can,” she said. “They can kind of handle their own homework, and stuff like that ... (For younger students), parents have to leave work to stay home with those kids, or find child care or something like that. For us, it wasn’t that much of a stretch to kind of deal with.”
Joey Austin, who has parented two children through their Saint Joseph School District years, including a “virtual graduate” in the past spring semester, is adjusting to the circumstances in tandem with her youngest child, a daughter who begins junior year this fall. She said that despite the CHS problems, district administrators have done well in keeping the community informed about what is happening and why.
The district released an in-depth timeline to that effect on Wednesday, showing how events proceeded from mid-June, when Dr. Terri Godfrey, CHS principal, detected a “musty” odor in the choir room of the Freshman Annex. A copy of the timeline can be found via www.newspressnow.com.
“And so I’m thankful for that,” Austin said. “I’m trying to look at the positive and I’m just really excited that our kids will get back to school some time this year. Some time soon.”