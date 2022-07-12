Although the St. Joseph School District's Proposition READ ballot question for Aug. 2 would not change the levy owed by property taxpayers each year, voters on a fixed income still have to carefully balance pros and cons.
The majority of these cases involve senior citizens like Nicholas Johnson, who attended the Silver & Gold Club of Northwest Missouri meeting on Tuesday, in part to hear about Proposition READ from Superintendent Gabe Edgar and Board President David Foster. Johnson said he attended with an open mind, but that with the cost of food and medicines on the rise, he feels he must vote "No," in the hopes that his property tax bill will eventually decrease. This would conceivably happen if the SJSD is not successful in passing an extension of its current levy before a 61-cent sunset is triggered in 2024.
"I just can't," Johnson said. "I wouldn't, I couldn't really do it. Consciously, I cannot do it, with what my situation is right now."
Silver & Gold Club member Dale Krueger, who served in the business faculty at Missouri Western State University for 30 years, intends to vote "Yes," saying he has come to favor Proposition READ, which stands for Reinvesting in Education, Academics and Dedication.
It would be reasonable, Krueger reflected, for the district to request a tax increase given how trends of inflation have affected their costs along with everyone else's. Instead, he said, it is frugal in asking only for taxes to remain level and for the sunset to be extended to 2030. That would, for the moment, keep taxes at $4.34 per $100 in assessed value, as determined by Buchanan County.
"People are hurting in terms of trying to budget their food, medicines, gasoline and so on," Krueger said. "So, they made the right decision in not asking us to pay more. They will have to run the district very efficiently to keep their books balanced, with no increase."
Johnson said he understands that a loss of funding for the SJSD would lead to lesser funds available for staff pay, school building upgrades and maintenance, and the addition of new "support" staff that are needed to address areas like poor attendance and special education services. The Proposition READ plan envisions 6-9 such hirings per term. The district will still end up with fewer overall employees as it declines to replace retirees and those who take a new job elsewhere to account for a projected student population decrease.
Nevertheless, the onus is on public agencies in times of increased cost to reduce their own costs by whatever means they can, Johnson said; fixed-income voters like him can afford nothing else.
"I don't have the money for it, and I don't think they really need it. What they need to do is be more frugal with what they've got," he said.
Krueger said his children all went to Central High School before they went on to obtain various post-secondary degrees and that their time at CHS proved to be essential in their long-term academic success. Regardless of their history, seniors should recognize the value of investing in public schools, he said.
"We have to focus on education and the development of the country," Krueger said. "That's the most important thing, is to maintain our school system and allow it to improve. So, please vote 'Yes' for the 61-cent levy."
