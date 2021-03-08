With one month remaining in the race for three available seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, few could argue voters have a limited choice.
Lute Atieh, David Foster, Rick Gehring, David Jordan, Larry Koch, Colby Oyerly, Kenneth Reeder and LaTonya Williams will be on the ballot Tuesday, April 6, as part of the Missouri Municipal General Election. Five of the candidates responded to requests for an interview about the current course of the campaign. Previous coverage of all eight can be found at newspressnow.com.
David Foster has been spending his time with old-fashioned on-the-ground campaigning. Although he has not previously served in local elected office, he has concluded after attending school board and committee meetings for months that the $107 million bond issue voters will consider, along with his candidacy, delivers overdue investment in school buildings.
“There’s a reason why almost every candidate is in favor of it,” Foster said. “Because the more information you have, the more you realize, ‘Oh, wow, this actually makes sense.’ And many other people who aren’t in favor of it, haven’t acquired enough information to know why the people who are in favor of it, are for it. It’s important we get that information to the public.”
Kenneth Reeder urges voters to reject the bond issue and said he believes that in fact, current school board members know it will fail. Reeder said the SJSD infrastructure has been badly managed, and the bond issue won’t correct this. Instead, when it fails — and it needs slightly more than 57% in favor to succeed — that will be cited as cause to initiate dramatic cuts.
“They’re going to be able to turn to the public and say, ‘Shame on you. We gotta close Benton (High School) now.’ It’ll be closed before next school year,” Reeder said. “So that’s what’s really going to happen no matter what, unless the tax (increase) is passed, and they know it’s not going to pass. And it’s sad that every candidate other than myself is for that.”
LaTonya Williams would argue for a sense of nuance. It’s not just about whether or not the bond issue is good or bad. She affirmed that while she is not an opponent of its passage, she is a “skeptic.” That is because, in her view, not enough information has been given as to which students will attend where, and under what conditions within a two-high-school plan.
“The main problem is, it’s slowly looking like no matter if the bond passes or not, there’s going to be school closures,” Williams said. “And I don’t think a lot of people understand that. Because the district is not explaining it correctly and openly. And so, if the district would do a better job laying out their game plan, people would be more likely to make ... educated decisions.”
Larry Koch said during his time on the board, he’s been a consistent supporter of changing up the district’s infrastructure plan, and this plan checks all the boxes for the community’s long term growth. The current plan is not sustainable, he said, because the community doesn’t have enough high school students to support three buildings, and student numbers will go down.
“So that is a problem,” he said. “We know that we are spending way too much money. We are actually wasting money on buildings not fully occupied. They’re just throwing bad money down the drain for those buildings. We need to do something about that ... We’re losing students. And we’ve got to address it now rather than sit around and wait for it to become a crisis.”
Lute Atieh also emphasized the importance of long-range planning. When he first got on the board three years ago, Atieh said researchers predicted a consistent trend of lower student numbers year over year. The district has various funding sources, but its bread is buttered by headcount, and cuts must be made sooner or later if headcount goes down.
The bond provides the money needed to adjust to this in an organized manner, he said.
“We’re still on the same trajectory of trying to manage our expenses and trying to decide if we’re able to afford to keep running this district with the number of facilities we currently have, in five years,” Atieh said. “And the answer is ‘No.’ ... I would just like there to be something positive than just be constantly chasing our budget, making reactionary decisions.
“I want to get ahead of it this time.”