Students at four elementary schools and one middle school will no longer be affected by COVID-19 bus transportation adjustments as of Tuesday morning, the St. Joseph School District said.
The district said it is restoring service for Bode Middle School, Bessie Ellison Elementary, Edison Elementary, Eugene Field Elementary and Parkway Elementary on Tuesday.
However, all routes serving the St. Joseph Early Learning Center, the consolidated preschool at Lake Contrary, will remain inactive. In addition, route No. 2, route No. 14, route No. 18, route No. 19, route No. 22, route No. 41, route No. 43, route No. 54 and route No. 65 will not operate.
Schools will dismiss at the normal time on Wednesday, the district said, and no early release Wednesdays will occur for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic year. This change helps compensate for last week's cancellations.
