Local universities stepped up Monday to help students who, in many cases, have to figure it all out on their own as the pioneering members of their families to attend a college campus.
The reasons why young adults choose to break new ground in enrolling at places like Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western state universities vary, but they all lack one advantage: a trusted close relative who can help them navigate higher education based on past collegiate experiences. Nov. 8 is observed as the First Generation Student Celebration nationwide.
"I've always been an independent child," said Kari Frye, a senior at Northwest. "I was able to manage, navigate and adjust ... It's all about understanding that it's your responsibility to gain your education."
Two first-generation Griffons, Kenan Bjelevac and Evelyn Daly, have come to St. Joseph from faraway roots. Bjelevac said his Bosnian family fled armed conflict that occurred in the 1990s, following the breakup of Yugoslavia. They fled to St. Louis, Missouri.
"My mom and my dad don't have a college education, and right before they could even consider going to college, the war broke out and they had to relocate," Bjelevac said. "They just didn't have time. After the war in '95, they moved to St. Louis and focused everything on their family. But they did instill a hard work ethic in everything I do. I've just learned to keep going, keep pushing, keep your head down and look at the brighter picture at the end."
Daly said she arrived from Cork, Ireland, as a soccer student-athlete, first in California and then at Western. With the goal of remaining in the U.S. for life, she is driven to obtain a graduate degree and seek coveted employer sponsorship for naturalization.
Each student spoke to feeling, at times, like an overseas fish out of water. Yet the resources they've been able to obtain, the relationships they've formed, have made it all happen.
"I know college is a lot different than high school," Daly said. "But the experiences here, the people you meet, everything, your professors, they're so much different. You have your freedom to be whatever student you want to be. If you decide to not do your work, that's on you ... At the end of the day, it's your dream."
Jay Johnson, associate provost at Northwest, spoke on how universities understand that supporting first-generation students is a solemn duty to help those in need and an act that fortifies the future of the institution.
"We are designing everything we do to communicate with these students that we have resources for them to be successful," he said.
