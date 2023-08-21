First day marks launch of school attendance plan
Video play button

St. Joseph educators have revived the Strive for 5 program as the first day of school arrived Monday, hoping to put attendance problems behind them by the end of the academic year.

Central, Lafayette and Benton high schools, in particular, need improvement. Each came in well below the goal of 80% attendance in the 2022-2023 academic year, and resolving the problem can be challenging. Along with possible consequences up to and including truancy prosecution, the district will award prizes to students who keep good attendance this year, said Principal Heather Renk.

