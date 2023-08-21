First day marks launch of school attendance plan

St. Joseph educators have revived the Strive for 5 program as the first day of school arrived Monday, hoping to put attendance problems behind them by the end of the academic year.
Central, Lafayette and Benton high schools, in particular, need improvement. Each came in well below the goal of 80% attendance in the 2022-2023 academic year, and resolving the problem can be challenging. Along with possible consequences up to and including truancy prosecution, the district will award prizes to students who keep good attendance this year, said Principal Heather Renk.
“We are really focusing on students wanting to be at school, and us following up when they’re not,” said Renk, who is entering her second year in charge of Central. “We’re also doing an incentive program (Strive for 5) where any student who is absent less than five days gets put in a drawing for really amazing prizes. And hopefully, for students who are on the fence every morning, ‘Do I feel like getting up and going to school, or do I not?’ That might help.”
Strive for 5 refers to being absent without an excuse for five or fewer days over the whole 2023-2024 academic year, which started Monday. An excused absence is at the discretion of district leaders to award. To qualify for an excuse, a student or parent is required to obtain a doctor’s note or other evidence that the child had a good reason to be away from class. A parent calling in to report a child absent is not enough, nor is a general claim of illness after the fact.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar spoke about how law enforcement agencies could have a role in compelling attendance. Parents of young children who can’t get themselves to school will get truancy warnings from Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson if chronic non-attendance persists. That can lead to time in jail. For students in middle and high school, who are expected to be aware of their own need to be present in class, action from the Juvenile Office of the Buchanan County Judicial Circuit is possible. Juvenile cases of this nature are always handled in private.
“We are going to concentrate heavily on attendance again, in this school year,” he said. “You know, one thing with the attendance is, we are getting a lot of help right now from the prosecutor’s office and from the juvenile office, and so, we’re excited about that opportunity to partner with them to make sure that the kids are in a safe place. School is not a bad place. We want to make sure that our staffers are building relationships with our students.”
