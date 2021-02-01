The construction manager hired by the St. Joseph School District has every reason to persuade voters to back a $107 million bond.
There are basic business interests at stake: If at least 4/7 of all voters on Tuesday, April 6, don't vote in favor, the question will fail. The district won't obtain the money, and McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City, Missouri, won't be compensated.
"Our contract is really contingent on the approval of the bond," said Luke Deets, the firm's vice president of K-12 education. "And so if the bond doesn't pass, McCownGordon will not ask for nor be paid anything, and the contract would just cease at that moment."
The company is to use its own resources and time to sell the public on backing the question. The $107 million would fund upgrades to the three current grades 9 to 12 buildings, the eventual repurposing of the Benton and Lafayette campuses to grades 6 to 8, and the construction of a new high school.
"If the bond issue is not passed, they're not paid a penny," said Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations. "They'll be paid over a 'percent done.' So, if we're 10% done (with the project) then they get a percent there, 10% of their due ... There will be a payment schedule. There's no reason to have any payment schedule right now."
When all is said and done, Central High School and the new building would serve all students in grades 9 to 12 if the measure is approved. It would leave the debt service levy at 80 cents per $100 in valuation, some $75 to $85 more in annual taxes owed for an average single-family Buchanan County home.
Deets said the company is accustomed to bond issue campaigns, which have funded nearly $1 billion worth of new education projects completed by the firm in the last five years. This particular project and bond issue will be coordinated with DLR Group of Overland Park, Kansas, an architecture firm, and Eileen Houston-Stewart, SJSD communications director.
"Through our history, we just have been really committed to building collaborative partnerships with the clients we work with," Deets said. "And we specialize in construction management and have a really strong expertise within K through 12, and particularly public education as well."
The bulk of the work has been funded by property tax dollars in respective constituencies. Edgar said the district has the option of using a sales tax arrangement instead, but that would require buy-in from the City of St. Joseph. He went on to say such an approach has, to his knowledge, never before been used in Missouri to fund a new school building.
Edgar also explained why, in his judgement, it was good for the Board of Education to accept McCownGordon's bid. At $4.73 million, its bid came in at about 30% higher than the secondary finalist, Universal Construction of Kansas City, Kansas, which offered a $3.47 million bid. Of the four bids considered, none of the involved firms is headquartered in St. Joseph, and no firms from here are on record as having submitted a bid. Each bid was for a 27- to 29-month project.
"Obviously, we took a higher bid than ... we didn't take the lowest bid," Edgar said. "And the reason for that, throughout their presentation, they showed us savings along the way. And we felt that they would hold themselves accountable to those savings. And so we're looking forward to that."