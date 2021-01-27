The St. Joseph School District has hired a firm to oversee future school building projects.
In accepting the bid of $4.73 million from McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City, Missouri, this week, the Board of Education has taken the first concrete step of 2021 to invest in the infrastructure future of the district. All board members expressed agreement with the need to take such a step at this time, but Rick Gilmore and Rick Gehring voted "no" against five colleagues in favor, citing the 30% cheaper bid ($3.47 million) offered by Universal Construction of Kansas City, Kansas.
Plans are yet to be laid out, but the management to be done primarily concerns the vision for a new high school that will be paired with Central High School by the time the two- to three-year project is finished. This vision involves transitioning Lafayette and Benton high schools down to the middle school level, leaving the district with two buildings for students in grades 9 to 12.
"Well, I felt like we were comparing apples to apples," said Gilmore, who chairs the SJSD finance committee, ahead of Monday's vote. "The (two firms) were of equal quality and capabilities. So I guess I would recommend Universal because of the $1.25 million difference."
McCownGordon will work as "construction manager at risk," a newly employed mechanism in which a master contract to be laid out in the future is agreed to and the project management firm takes it from there. In this role, McCownGordon relies on its own network of workers and subcontractors, manages the site on a day-to-day basis and owns whatever goes wrong within envisioned contingencies, such as faulty workmanship, delays and cost overruns. Dr. Doug Van Zyl said at the meeting on Monday that architects from DLR Group of Overland Park, Kansas, will work with McCownGordon.
"On McCownGordon, the four references I checked were out of North Kansas City, Platte County, Grain Valley and Lee's Summit (school districts)," the superintendent of schools said. "And all of them said, 'awesome,' or 'great' about their performance, that they were spot on with money, excellent and transparent with resources, strong in all phases, most projects on time and below price and usually brought on some savings."
Van Zyl expressed confidence in the construction manager at risk system, and in McCownGordon's ability to police its business partners in the event of any problems with the projects it will manage.
"They hold the contracts, so now they're the people who chicken wing — for lack of a better way of saying it — the subcontractor if something doesn't seem right," he said. "They hold people to get the job done and on time."