After a blaze likely caused by the ignition of dried grain by a farm combine caused 400 acres to burn last Thursday in Holt County, regional first responders remain vigilant.
Fire Chief Troy Cotton, who leads the Southern Fire Protection District of Holt County, said his volunteers and other firefighters from Mound City and Savannah struggled to contain the flames as high winds whipped them across maize and soybean fields. No structures burned, and nobody suffered physical injury. Most of the land had been freshly harvested, leaving dried cornstalks and the like on the ground where it can easily feed an incendiary outbreak.
"That was a pretty good, elevated fire there," Cotton said. "The wind gets behind it, and there's not a lot of good you can do with it."
Sometimes, as happened on Monday in a 20-acre area, a standing crop yet to be harvested gets burned while drying in the sun. The farmer will lose out on that crop. Holt County Sheriff Steve Portman focuses his efforts on trying to prevent that. He and his five deputies — there are supposed to be eight, but like many other employers, he has job vacancies — find themselves assisting firefighters as often as they perform law enforcement roles.
Especially in this season, when dry grains can often enough be reduced to so much kindling.
"There's really no good way to prepare for it," said Portman, who has served as sheriff since the summer 2021, following a special election. "Because every year it seems like there's a combine fire, you know, a tractor fire, something like that. From a combine, if a corn shaft comes out, it could spark. Bean dust from a soy field can spark. Sometimes it's just static electricity. Anything hot can do it."
After the Thursday blaze left the area northwest of Oregon by U.S. Highway 59 charred and ashen, there had been speculation that a fire in Doniphan County, Kansas, had caused embers to be carried by the wind across the Missouri River. There's no evidence of that, Portman said.
"That's about three to four miles of distance, and there wasn't else in between the fire that we had and the fire that they had," he said. "So, if there were sparks flying this way, it would have started fires closer than it did."
News-Press NOW reporter Mark Zinn contributed to this story.
