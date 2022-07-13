Fine arts curriculum comes into being

Janell Becerra, a member of the St. Joseph School District’s curriculum team, speaks last week at the SJSD headquarters building (once Noyes Elementary). Becerra helped lead the creation of new K-12 coursework in the fine arts.
The new St. Joseph School District coursework highlights studies of music theory and practice at the high school level, with one advanced placement course included.
Newly revised classes in the fine arts, with an emphasis on the study of music, will be ready for the school year starting Aug. 22, after months of work by St. Joseph School District curriculum writers.
Janell Becerra, a member of the SJSD curriculum team based at the District Headquarters (Noyes) Building, lead a collaboration including Amber Welter, Savana Ritter, Holly Ross, Laura Wagers, Ashley Kempt, Jena Hale, Ruth Rathbun and Jessica Mularoni-Beach, in preparing the plans of study. The Board of Education approved the overall schedule of changes at its meeting held at the end of June.
“I’ve been thinking about how, in St. Joe, the fine arts community is so strong, we have a very strong community wrapped around the fine arts, and I just want our schools and the kids to be part of that,” Becerra said. “So that it can be just as well-regarded in our schools as it is in the community, and we can get our kids more involved in the community fine arts scene.”
At the high school level, these include AP music theory, bel canto, chamber choir, concert choir, exploring music, men’s choir, mixed choir, music theory and women’s choir, as well as concert orchestra and symphonic orchestra. Welter and Ritter, of Benton High School and Spring Garden Middle School, designed these classes in their new form.
At the middle school level, instructive topics include beginning string orchestra (sixth grade), intermediate string orchestra (seventh grade), advanced string orchestra (eighth grade), music discovery, music exploration and middle school mixed choir. Welter and Ritter also had input, along with Ross, of Truman Middle School.
At the elementary level, there are changes in two overall subjects, K-6 music and K-6 art. Wagers, of Ellison Elementary, Kempt, of Coleman and Carden Park schools, Hale, of Parkway Elementary, Rathbun, of Eugene Field and Pershing schools, and Mularoni-Beach, of Mark Twain Elementary, contributed.
“We want students to know all the things that they have available,” Becerra said. “So, as they are leaving fifth grade, they can join a band or orchestra next year, just as one example. It helps them to want to be at school in a different way, where they can be even more creative than they could before.”
