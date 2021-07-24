Finding help with the upcoming school year

Between needing new clothes and a variety of school supplies, back-to school-shopping can up fast. Fortunately, there are multiple options to save on upcoming costs right here in St. Joseph.
The start of a new school year is less than a month away. Many parents and guardians will be looking to take advantage of tax free weekend during the first weekend of August.
“For the Stuff the Bus event, we will be at the South Belt Walmart collecting school supplies on August 6 and 7,” said Jodi Flurry, United Way director of community investment. “We are encouraging people to pick up a few more items to help children across the community.”
United Way will be handing out flyers of what they need for all grades K-12. Binders, watercolors, hand sanitizer, composition notebooks, colored pencils, pens and index cards are just a few items.
“A lot of that goes through the Salvation Army back to school fair, where they serve hundreds of children with the supplies,” said Flurry. “They helped distribute them and then we also have a few other programs.”
Volunteers are still needed for this year’s fundraiser for both days, with shift times ranging from one to one and a half hour s long.
“We have an incredibly generous community, and to see the people come out with bags and shopping carts full of supplies to donate is truly inspiring,” said Flurry. “Small children can help make it a great family experience.”
If someone can not make it out to the donation event, supplies can be dropped off at United Way or arranged to be picked up by calling their office at 816-264-2381.
Clothing and shoes can be picked up through NWMO Community Services and AFL-CIO thrift shop in St. Joseph.
“We have a thrift shop here where anyone can come in up to four times a year, said Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO marketing and funding development coordinator. “Anyone can come in and get up to six items at a time.”
Attire can be found for anyone in the family with a variety of sizes for any gender. They are more widely known for their “Soles For Christ” shoe giveaway, which will be on August 17, 18 and 19 next month.
“It will be held at the Civic Arena versus our agency to help with social distancing,” said Seckinger. “We want to make sure we have enough room for everyone to spread out and just take as many precautions as possible after having to cancel last year.”
For more information on what documents are needed for a free pair of tennis shoes, visit helpme
now.org/programs. “Boosting self-esteem is our whole motto behind the program as it gives the kids something new for the school year,” said Seckinger. “It also does it as a way to help parents save money.”
Nearly 15,000 shoes have been distributed since starting the program in 2003.
