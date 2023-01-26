Campus (copy)

Four people have been named as finalists to be the next president at Northwest Missouri State University.

Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents has announced the four finalists to become the university’s 11th president.

They are Dr. Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. David P. Jones, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University, Mankato; Dr. Kent Porterfield, vice provost of student affairs at Gonzaga University; and Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University, Northwest officials announced Thursday. 

