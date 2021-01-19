Two more people have filed ahead of the deadline to be one of three people who will, for the next three years, represent voters of the St. Joseph School District on the Board of Education.
Kenneth Reeder and LaTonya Williams were the final two registrants recorded by the Downtown district office, joining the previously filed incumbents Larry Koch, Lute Atieh and Rick Gehring, who are running for re-election, and the previously filed challengers David Jordan, David Foster and Colby Oyerly.
The Missouri Municipal General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. The winners are scheduled to be sworn into office Monday, April 19. The deadline to file as a candidate has now passed and no more candidates will be accepted. Eligible voters must be registered at their current address by Wednesday, March 10. Register to vote at https://www.sos.mo.gov/.
All board seats are considered "at large" for the whole school district; every voter in district boundaries will be eligible to vote for the candidates of their choice. The persons who place first, second and third among total votes received will each receive a three-year term commencing on their swearing-in date.
Koch and Atieh were last elected in 2018, and Gehring assumed office after appointment by his six colleagues last summer, following the departure of Seth Wright. Among other qualifications, candidates must be at least 24 years of age, be U.S. citizens and be constituents of the St. Joseph School District.