No good carnival is without bouncy castles and amusement rides, but it seems this weekend’s crowd of hundreds at St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta might’ve been a bit too busy eating for all that.
Not that anyone could blame them, given the options. These included Adrian Pérez’ al pastor goodies, finished with sizzling spit-grilled pork; the carne molida tacos and quesadillas prepared by Onorio Vicente and company; plus, a few new flavors, such as Venezuelan arepas.
“The word ‘Catholic’ means ‘universal,’” said Fr. Jonathan Davis, pastor of Saint Patrick Catholic Church. “And so this really is a great sign of the universality of the church, different cultures meeting here. We have food from all parts of Latin America. It’s just so wonderful for us to see here the universality of the church that Christ instituted.”
They cooked all the food Saturday in support of the parish, which has been a religious anchor for most of St. Joseph’s Latino residents since the 1960s. Proceeds feed into a general operating fund, but Matthew Bobela explained this will mainly go toward reinforcing the south-facing bell tower.
“If we don’t do anything, it’s going to fall on the street,” said Bobela, a member of the Fiesta’s organizing committee. “This will help kick-start that bell tower restoration campaign.”
Vicente said it is impossible to overstate the importance of supporting and sustaining the church. He gave an interview in Spanish, before a reporter translated.
“We will invest the proceeds from this event, for the sake of evangelization, for the sake of ourselves becoming better citizens ...” he said. “Here at the church, we continue on the path to salvation, and eternal life.”
Fiesta organizing chairperson Sandra Becerra-Ortega spoke to how the local Latino community has diversified since the fiesta’s inception decades ago. Today, in addition to persons of Mexican descent, there are many from Central American nations, such as Guatemala and Honduras and others from South America.
“I think it’s good for the community,” she said. “A lot of people come together, learn the different nationalities that are around here, and not just stick with one nationality.”
Vicente said he is always pleased to share comida sabrosa with the community. He’s not part of any restaurant or food stand enterprise. Instead, the idea is to cook when the opportunity presents for a good cause.
“It’s all about dishing up delicious food, and the chance to provide one moment of fun to someone and their family,” he said.
