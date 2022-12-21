Bell Shewell Cook Gehring

Brian Shewell, top left, Amanda Cook, Jonathon Bell, bottom left, and Rick Gehring are four of the 11 candidates (to date) running for Board of Education.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Eleven people have now registered for the April 3 Board of Education election for the St. Joseph School District, including Jonathon Bell, Amanda Cook, Rick Gehring and Brian Shewell.

Shewell, a local business manager, said he wants to improve the St. Joseph School District for his wife, who works at Carden Park Elementary, and their young daughter, for when she is old enough to attend. The district should be a safe and fun environment for all, he said, and that starts with its employees.

