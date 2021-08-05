MARYVILLE, Mo. — Autumn is the time of falling leaves and dollar bills for college students, based on federal legislation enacted earlier this year.
In signing the American Rescue Plan back in March, President Joe Biden set up the third and, by a significant measure, largest injection yet of funds meant to help people put the economic harm of COVID-19 behind them. This is funneled through the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and ends up representing two awards each worth about $6.8 million to Northwest Missouri State University. The final step for the first of these awards came Thursday, with an 8-0 approval vote by the Board of Regents.
The Rescue Plan passed Congress on party-line votes, but there's no sign of division here, perhaps because the Democrats, Republicans and independents on the Board of Regents all like what could be considered free money to help students. Formally, the aid comes via the third stage of the U.S. Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).
"When you look at what happened to the parents of some of these students who are a major provider of their financial support to go through school, they lost their jobs, that type of thing, during COVID," Regent Chairman John Moore said. "This can really help make that up and plug a hole that was created there."
In the nuts and bolts, the $6.8 million is to be divided for the defined purposes of student expenses, such as tuition, fees, room and board. All current students will benefit. The secondary award of similar value is still to be processed, and NWMSU will decide how best to invest it on an institutional need of some kind. The initial pass-through award is important now because students who are dependents for tax purposes in many cases missed out on all three COVID-19 direct stimulus payments distributed over the last year and a half. Instead, they received smaller awards for college students at various junctures.
"The HEERF funds have been very helpful to our students," said Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration. "This is the third HEERF fund ... and so these do help our students significantly to cover tuition and fees."
Similar steps are expected at Missouri Western over the course of the next month. The exact amount of money involved is not clear, but it will be different because, among other reasons, Western has fewer enrolled students than Northwest. Western spokesman Kent Heier said a draft plan is in place for presentation to MWSU's own oversight panel, the Board of Governors, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
