Federal decision ends free summer meal program

The United States Department of Agriculture has declined the extension of a free summer meal program, a decision likely to affect many throughout St. Joseph starting July 1.
The free meal program started as a means of feeding children from pre-kindergarten to 18 years old during the summer months when school lunches were not an available option.
Rebecca Schoeneck, coordinator of Nutrition Services for the St. Joseph School District, said that the program was originally started as COVID-19 protocols began to shut the United States down, making it harder for families to properly feed their kids.
"For the last two years, we had meal waivers that allowed us to feed everybody for free. Those waivers are expiring on June 30, and it's actually at the federal government level (and) they are deciding to not extend these waivers for the next school year," she said. "(The waivers originally) went into effect when COVID was shutting everything down. It was getting harder and harder with food shortages, staff shortages, to feed kids and with people losing their jobs and being forced to go home, the government decided to enact the waivers program so they could feed their kids."
The St. Joseph School District will return to the previously held three-tiered pricing structure for summer meals, with some parents being required to fill out online or paper applications depending on their child's school.
Schoeneck stated that she agrees with the idea that this change should be considered a "return to normalcy" in the post-COVID United States.
"We are returning to a system where families will now have to submit lunch applications, so they'll still be able to see whether they qualify for free or reduced meals," Schoeneck said. "And then, here in town we have what are called CEP sites or the Community Eligibility Provision, and those schools will be able to continue to have breakfast and lunch for free. If a school held CEP status before the start of the waivers, it will continue to hold that position for next year."
Students that attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school will not be required to apply for free meals. In St. Joseph, those schools include Lafayette, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Parkway, Pickett and Webster.
Schools where parents may apply for free and reduced meals include Benton, Central, Bode, Ellison, Field, Oak Grove, Pershing, Skaith and Early Learning Center.
Lunch applications are available at the start of the July 1 deadline. Parents or guardians who wish to apply may go to their child's school or call the Nutrition Services Department at 816-671-4140.
