Some St. Joseph School District buildings have been considered subpar in terms of climate control for years, well before COVID-19, but pandemic relief is at last funding an end to this problem.
When then-President Donald Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, last December, it wasn’t clear just how its included Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief tranche No. 2 (ESSER-II) funding would benefit local interests. ESSER-I, ESSER-II and ESSER-III dollars will ultimately translate to $39 million in aid given out or yet available for the district, with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education funneling it to pay for projects on an “investment made whole” basis.
The district showed off work to area media at Lafayette High School on Thursday. This stage of the funding also benefits Central and Benton high schools, as well as a “small project” at the Hillyard Technical Center.
“Things are coming along really good,” said Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent and leader of the SJSD business office. “We’re putting air conditioning in the big spaces of these buildings now; there was no air conditioning before. As you can imagine, sometimes on the days that were 90 degrees or 95 degrees, sometimes these gyms would just be too hot to host anything. We’re pleased that we have the opportunity to do that, and we’re looking forward to this fall.”
In essence, because the virus spreads more easily in buildings with old HVAC infrastructure, the schools most in need an upgrade are getting it. The school district opened a pathway to these dollars earlier this summer. This phase is now expected to be done in time for the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23. Future projects are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.