Pending action next month by the state Legislature, Missouri students without a home shall benefit from a federal aid program meant to assist in their studies.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, authorizes more than $25 billion in various types of aid for the Show Me State, with the stated intention of helping people rebuild in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A roughly $12.8 million section of that aid is meant for grant funding for the benefit of homeless children and youths, in a program lawmakers are expected to finalize when they convene starting Jan. 5 in Jefferson City.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who serves as chairman of the Missouri Senate Budget Committee and who represents most of the region to the north and east of St. Joseph, said the benefit of this aid is apparent.
“I think we realize that we have some poverty in our area,” Hegeman said. “And, we certainly have some homeless youth out there, and if we can identify them and help them, (to) direct them toward the resources that are available, I mean, I think that helps our society as a whole.”
The program, if approved as envisioned, is to be administered by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. DESE has oversight authority over all 555 K-12 “local education agencies” that exist in Missouri, such as the St. Joseph School District.
“DESE will contract with (internal officials) to provide professional development, program support and professional expertise to (local education agency) personnel,” the department said in a summary of the $12.8 million program. “In addition to increased training ... (DESE) is pursuing the development of software that will allow LEAs to accurately determine families’ homeless status through a decision-tree based process.”
Any district that has at least 20 students who are without a home, or who are otherwise in a socioeconomic status that represents a crisis-level lack of resources essential to their development, can qualify for the grant program as envisioned. It remains subject to changes by the Legislature, but Hegeman estimated the setup will go on without hindrance. It behooves lawmakers to use this federal aid wisely, he noted.
“I think we need to be very cautious with it,” Hegeman said. “Just because there’s been a big windfall doesn’t mean that we need to go on a huge spending spree. It will allow us to do some things that we’ve been needing to do, address one-time expenses, because this is one-time money. That lends itself to capital expenses, and that’s what we’ll largely be looking at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.