With about a week left to go before the filing deadline, a father of three students in the district is the third of five candidates who have thus far decided to run for the St. Joseph Board of Education.
James Kindred, whose children attend Carden Park Elementary School, said his overriding priority is on ensuring student safety in an environment that has become increasingly hazardous between COVID-19, trends of bullying and the issues of transportation to and from class.
“If I get on the school board, I want (to encourage) volunteers to help out with cross-guarding, because cars drive too fast and we have to keep kids safe, so I need to have volunteers for the crosswalk,” Kindred said Tuesday.
Elaborating on his campaign, Kindred said that by ensuring a safe environment, district leaders can focus on bigger-picture goals. These include helping families plan a path to higher education for their children from their earliest classroom days.
“As board members, that’s what we are here to do,” he said. “Making sure all schools are good ... make sure kids are safe, make sure there is no bullying going on in the schools. Make sure that there is a lot of tutoring going on to get kids off to college.”
Filing is still possible Wednesday at 1415 N. 26th St., the new St. Joseph School District headquarters at the former Noyes Elementary School. The hours of availability on the second-floor superintendent and board secretary offices are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district shall then close in observance of Christmas before one final filing window opens from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Ultimately, the election shall take place Tuesday, April 5, part of the 2022 Missouri Municipal General Election. Voters will choose two candidates to replace Tami Pasley and Bryan Green, assuming the two incumbents do not file for re-election in the time that remains. For the latest data, or to inquire about filing before attending at Noyes in person to complete the process, contact Board Secretary Donna Baker at 816-671-4003 or email donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us. Eligible voters must be registered by March 19.
Pasley and Green have not commented on whether they will file to retain their seats on the board. The two have served as board president and vice president since last spring and are expected to complete six years of service in elected office later in April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.