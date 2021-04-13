Fate of Savannah school mascot decided

Nearly a year later, the fate of a local mascot has finally been decided on.
At their April meeting, the Savannah School Board made the motion to remove the Native American symbol and keep the word ‘Savages’.
This was the recommendation given to the board from the special mascot committee after meeting and researching for several months.
“This has been a long work in progress and something that the board has really very diligently tried to be thorough in our evaluation,” Stancy Bond, president of the Savannah School Board, said. “We received a lot of criticism for taking so long, but I think in the end, it proves that we did our homework, we read through all public comments, we listened to everyone’s concerns, and we made a decision.”
Initially, the board moved to add it to the August ballot and have the community vote, but it failed to pass. Board members had conflicting views about putting off taking action. “It would be irresponsible,” Bond said.
Having a Native American symbol as a mascot has been a debate nationwide.
Just this week, USD 409 Atchison School Board members voted to change the Atchison high and middle schools’ mascots.
“Both sides are very passionate about their opinion and both sides have great points. But ultimately, I think we may have made a great decision. And we’ve made a compromise. And that’s what it’s all about,” Bond said.
Michaela Lent, member of the Kickapoo, Cheyenne, Arapaho and Kiowa tribes and an alumni of Savannah, has been to every meeting since the conversation reignited in July 2020 and has been vocal about changing the mascot.
Lent talked about her experience growing up in Savannah and says she doesn’t discredit anyone and their experiences at the school, but felt that it could have been better for her.
“Growing up, just, you know, hearing that nobody else is caring, how I feel. And then to be able to talk and speak on that. It was growing for me, it was healing for me. And I’m glad that I had the opportunity to do that,” Lent said.
While action has now taken place, it still isn’t the result some were hoping to see, including Lent.
“I wanted to see the board acknowledge the harm that they caused. And I want them to acknowledge history since this is a school,” Lent said. “It is a slur that has been used throughout history. And if they want to implement Native American studies, they’re going to have to teach their students how this word was used. And all the terrible atrocities tied to it. The fact that they want to keep it is really disheartening and disgusting, and gut wrenching. And it is not what I wanted.”
The board said the change will be slowly phased out to make it cost effective and plans to hold work sessions to address the change moving forward.
