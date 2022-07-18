Regional higher education leaders are keen for a reform signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson last week, as they prepare to take over degree programs in the area that tend to take two years to complete.
The Missouri Fast Track Work Incentive Grant is designed to pay all mandatory fees and tuition for qualified students. North Central Missouri College can guide students toward various high-demand industries.
Its ability to do this has become more locally relevant as it prepares to expand operations in Buchanan and Andrew counties. That will be helped because the Fast Track, previously a forgivable loan, is now a grant that imposes no long-term obligations on the recipient.
"What this does is, it gives us one more way to help students get into a program that's going to prepare them for a great career," said NCMC Vice President Tristan Londre, the leader of the Academic Affairs office.
According to Londre, who is based in Grundy County, five people have previously enrolled with backing from the Fast Track program at his college. Because some programs — such as nursing — are academically challenging, Londre said, some students expressed angst that they would not be able to finish and yet still be on the hook for repaying Fast Track funds. This no longer applies, with the new reforms. Students can qualify, go to school and proceed worry-free.
Beneficiaries must not have a bachelor's degree. Unless they are aged 25 or older, they must not have attended college in the last two years; older students get a waiver. They must enroll for six "credit hours" per 14-week semester, which means at least 18 actual hours per week set aside for class sessions (online or in-person), test preparation at home and other assignments.
Further, students must not currently earn $40,000 or more in gross income per year (a student who jointly files their taxes with their spouse can qualify if the combined spousal income is less than $80,000 gross). Finally, students must not be in default on previous loans taken for education.
Londre said that the program is good for those who, as the case may be, did not receive enough scholarships to pay for education. The Pell Grant, a federal program, is similarly capable of paying most or all enrollment costs at high-affordability institutions like NCMC. However, it can be difficult to qualify for Pell funds.
"So, for those students who aren't eligible for other financial aid, this is a great way to get support to go through one of our workforce programs," he said.
For more program information, visit https://dhewd.mo.gov/initiatives/fasttrackgrant_programs.php.
