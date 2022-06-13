Commodity prices are rising even faster than the rate of inflation due to both uncooperative weather and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Charlie Perdue, a lifelong farmer based in Atchison, Kansas, who contributes to the Kansas State University Extension Office for agriculture, said Monday that drought has affected operations in the vast rural western region of the state. There, wheat crops have struggled, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting that some counties have experienced a decrease in yield-per-acre of more than half.
The immediate result is a huge price increase, as buyers of grain are willing to pay top dollar for the available wheat. A Kansas News Service investigation recently examined the full scope of the situation.
“A few months ago, I started selling some wheat out in western Kansas that was at $7.90 a bushel (60 pounds),” Perdue said. “And I thought that was really good. But, two weeks ago, I sold wheat from last year’s crop for $12.15 a bushel.”
Bids per bushel have since fallen somewhat, with the Monday price at about $11 in most of Northeast Kansas. Still, anything above $10 is considered exceptionally high, and Perdue said it has been headed that way since January, especially once Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In causing extensive damage to Ukrainian farms, and blockading that country’s exports of grain through its ports on the Black Sea, Russia has cut off a source of some 17% of the world’s total annual wheat crop, according to Forbes.
The combination of factors means that farmers everywhere can expect continued struggles.
“(Farmers are) losing money, even with the highest price of wheat that we’ve probably ever seen in the past 50 or 100 years,” western Kansas agriculture expert Vance Ehmke told the Kansas News Service.
Although the drought of the west is generally not present in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, Perdue said, heavy spring rains have saturated the ground and delayed the soybean planting schedule, with similar effects on other grains. Anyone who does not have the year’s soybean crop sown by the end of June can expect relatively low yields, meaning the chance to gain from the elevated prices for all cereals would be missed.
What’s more, with the U.S. consumer price index up 8.6% over May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the “input” price for farmers is up, eating into characteristically thin profit margins. Perdue said it is not his wish to be pessimistic, but the situation is challenging.
“I’m not one to make that call,” he said. “But, it’s really not looking really good.”
