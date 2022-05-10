'Fantastic president' retains student support

Student leaders at Northwest Missouri State University say they're not giving up on University President John Jasinski and demand more information on why he is being made to leave June 30.
Elizabeth Motazedi, the newly elected president of the Student Senate, said that her "jaw hit the floor" when Jasinski announced via his "All That Jazz" email newsletter on April 1 that he would be departing office at the directive of the Board of Regents. It is impossible to exaggerate just how much Jasinski makes an impact on the campus in Maryville, Missouri, she said. As hard as it may be to believe that he personally knows the thousands of Bearcats attending at any given time, Motazedi said, it seems as though he does.
"Dr. J. is an amazing person," she said. "I've known him personally for only a few months, but even in that short period of time, he's really connected with me. He engages with me on my progress at school, how my classes are going, how my family is doing. I have seen him strive to be that way with every student he meets."
Motazedi said she supports the designated interim presidential successor, Clarence Green, but that it is effectively impossible to replace a leader of Jasinski's caliber. Most concerning of all is the lack of information about why the Board of Regents has decided to change horses in a time where Northwest has been a celebrated institution.
"It is a little disheartening to see how there hasn't really been an exact reason for it," Motazedi said. "There was stuff said about how he's been here for (more than) 10 years ... but I think we can't put a time or an age on greatness. Because, I really do think he was a fantastic president."
Jasinki, who last obtained a contract renewal in 2020, won't have it extended beyond the end of the current fiscal year after several divided 5-2 votes to that effect by the Board of Regents. The board members are appointed by Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo. A petition is pending to Parson and other officials, asking for a review of the board's decision and to produce further information about why the board decided as it did. Parson said in an interview with regional media on May 6 that he was not aware of the petition.
"Northwest is a great university, and it will continue to be," Parson said. "We're gonna do everything we can to help make sure it's a great university. There's an administrative board to take care of that. So we'll see how that all comes out. But I really don't know the details behind the scenes or whatever is going on up here. I just know that every time I've been at Northwest, I'm always glad to be here. It's a well-run organization. Just lots of great things happening up in this part of the state."
One departing member of that board is graduating senior Connor Thompson, the student regent. In a recent interview, Thompson derided the lack of transparency in the presidential transition. It's unlikely the petitioners will prevail in their requests, he said.
"It's kind of like screaming into a void, when it comes to the state government," Thompson said. "The last time we submitted (a candidate for) student regent, it took them, like, eight months to do it. So asking them to respond is kind of hard, because they take forever. It's not like if you create enough chaos or voice enough opinions, that they're going to come out and fix things. And it's kind of disheartening, because we're one of the best institutions in the state. We deserve better."
